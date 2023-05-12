No barking sign at Montreal dog park unleashes fury from pet owners

Some Montreal dog owners were stunned this week to learn the dog park they've been taking their furry friends to has suddenly outlawed barking.

Violators could be fined between $500 and $2,000, according to a new sign posted on the gate to the Jean-Talon - Provencher dog park in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. The sign stipulates that "it is forbidden to let your dog bark, whine, or howl."

The City of Montreal confirmed to CTV News that while the sign is new, the bylaw is not. The sign refers to an article in the City of Montreal's bylaw on the control of domestic animals.

"This sign was intended to help reduce the nuisance experienced by the neighbourhood of this dog park. In addition to this new sign, the borough is working on adding physical arrangements, including a hedge to separate the dog park from the sidewalk, as well as making the fence opaque," wrote Anne-Émilie Thibault, a spokesperson for the Saint-Leonard borough, in an email.

Dog owners said Friday that they couldn't believe the city would ban barking at a dog park and say it's natural for dogs to bark while playing and getting to know other dogs.

In March, the City of Toronto installed similar no-barking signs at the St. Andrew’s dog park but swiftly removed them after public outrage.

