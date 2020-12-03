No bars, no more; 4G network in operation throughout Montreal metro tunnels and stations

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Montreal metro riders will no longer have to glare at their cell phones displaying no bars or no service while on transit as the STM (Societe de Transport de Montreal) announced Thursday it will have 4G LTE service throughout the trains, tunnels and stations in the city.

The STM in collaboration with Bell, Rogers, Videotron and TELUS said the 4G LTE mobile network is now complete and running in all 68 stations and 71 kilometres of tunnels making up Montreal's metro system.

“The deployment of the mobile network will greatly improve our customers’ commuting experience, and also enable us to communicate more effectively with them. Today is truly a great day for the Montreal metro system,” said STM board chair Philippe Schnobb.

The $50-million project (funded by the telecommunications giants) was launched in 2013, and completed Thursday at Angrignon station on the green line.

The STM is now Canada's largest indoor digital network and longest underground wireless network.

The STM said passengers now have access to a download speed of 275 Mbps.

“This public transit achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to building stronger, better-connected communities in Montreal and across the country,” said Telus executive vice-president Francois Gratton.