No charges laid after fatal fight in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu shopping mall parking lot

A 27-year-old man arrested after a fatal altercation last Friday near a shopping mall parking lot in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu has been released with no charges laid.

A 47-year-old man died during the dispute. The SQ had said at the time there was an assault but didn't give specifics.

The 27-year-old was detained over the weekend at the Sorel detention center.

He was set to appear via video conference yesterday afternoon but the crown announced there'd be no charges so the judge ordered he be released.

Crown prosecutor Martin Bourgeois told CJAD 800 that they need more time to study the file before deciding if there'll be charges later, adding they need more elements including an autopsy report.

Earlier reports indicated the conflict started over a badly parked car but another report suggests one man took issue with the other over leaving two young children alone in a car.

A GoFundMe campaign is underway for the victim, Marc St-Jean to help support his family.