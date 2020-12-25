No daily COVID-19 stats released on Christmas Day as Quebec enters lockdown

As almost all of Quebec entered into a new lockdown on Christmas Day, no data on new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province were made public.

On the Quebec National Institute of Public Health website, a message was posted saying updated statistics on the virus would not be available from Dec. 25-27 as well as Jan. 1-3.

The latest statistics on the Quebec Health Ministry website are from Thursday.

The lack of new data comes at the end of a week where Quebec repeatedly set new records for the amount of new cases of COVID-19 per day.

It also comes on the first day of an 18-day lockdown in which almost all businesses will be forced to close their doors to the public and almost all office workers will be required to work from home.