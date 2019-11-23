No end in sight as CN Rail strike enters fifth day

The strike at CN Rail is entering its fifth day with tensions rising -- and still no end in sight.

Meantime, the federal government is urging the railway and its striking workers to continue talks, suggesting it's the fastest, and fairest, way to resolve a dispute that has stopped freight trains across the country.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters yesterday in Montreal where the talks are going on that bargaining with the help of a mediator is the way to go.

He says legislation would be both undesirable, and would take longer to get workers back on the job.

Garneau says the Liberal government is very aware of the negative impact the strike is having, noting Canadians are not only inconvenienced by it, but in some cases, -- as he puts it -- are "pretty stressed by this."

Meanwhile the Teamsters union claims Quebec's propane shortage "appears to be largely manufactured" by CN Rail.

Garneau says there are 100 rail cars of propane on their way from Edmonton to Quebec.