iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

No home opener at Olympic Stadium for CF Montreal in 2024


Seattle Sounders FC's Will Bruin (17) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Impact during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on March 11, 2017. Montreal squandered a two-goal lead last weekend versus Seattle at Olympic Stadium. The Sounders scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute and then found the equalizer in stoppage time as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Goalkeeper Evan Bush says it's crucial the Impact learn from their defensive breakdown, especially as the team begins a three-game road trip Saturday afternoon against New York City FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

For the first time, CF Montreal (formerly the Montreal Impact) will not hold its home opener in the confines of the cavernous Olympic Stadium.

In the 2023 and 2022 seasons, Montreal hosted Philadelphia Union at the Olympic Stadium for the team's home opener in March. The team has always held its home openers at the indoor stadium due to unpredictable temperatures in February and March when the season begins.

To start the 2024 season, however, the team's home opener will be outdoors at Saputo Stadium in April.

"CF Montreal was informed by Olympic Park that it must begin exploratory work on the playing surface of Olympic Stadium to finalize its roof replacement business proposal," the team wrote on X. "The playing surface will, therefore, be unavailable to the club for the duration of the work."

The work will require crews to remove the synthetic pitch.

"We are aware of the repercussions of this decision, but we have a responsibility to take the necessary steps with our partners, including CF Montreal, to minimize the consequences of the temporary inaccessibility of the Stadium," explained Olympic Park president and CEO Michel Labrecque. "We are working closely with the promoters concerned to help them find alternatives."

The Olympic Park added that the mobile bleachers will also be dismantled.

Montreal's home opener will, thus, be a month-and-a-half after the season typically begins.

Champions Cup and Champions League games will also need to be played elsewhere in February and March.

The Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique, the former Régie des installations olympiques, announced in July 2022 that it would have to replace the technical ring of the Olympic Stadium in order to install a new roof. The plan is expected to cost around $300 million.

Major League Soccer (MLS) will announce the regular season schedule before the end of 2023.

Déclaration du Club.

Club statement.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/1VFAyeDF3S

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) December 12, 2023
12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*