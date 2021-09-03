iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

No injuries, arrests after shooting in DDO

image.jpg

There were no reported injuries after a shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO), on the West Island of Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), gunshots were heard at 11 p.m. Thursday on Donnacona Street, near Lake Street.

"A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene fast," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "When police arrived, they located gunshot impacts on the garage door of a residence."

There were no reported injuries in the incident and the force is still looking for any potential suspects.

A perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit to canvass the scene. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error