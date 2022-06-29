iHeartRadio
No injuries, arrests after shooting in LaSalle

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating another shooting in the LaSalle borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 2:35 a.m. about gunfire in a residential area near Airlie and Stinson streets.

Witnesses told police they saw the occupants of one car open fire on people in another vehicle before everybody fled the scene.

Upon arrival, police did not locate any victims or suspects.

However, they did find several shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in at least one car.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to inspect the crime scene, with the help of forensic technicians.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2022.

