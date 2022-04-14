No injuries or arrests after two Montreal shootings

There were no reported injuries after two shootings in Montreal's northeast Wednesday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The first incident occurred in the city's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood when gunshots were heard at 7:30 p.m. on the corner of 62nd Avenue and 4th Street.

"One shell was found on the scene," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We don't have any victims or arrests in that case."

Shortly after, at 9:30 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about a shooting in the parking lot of a building in Anjou.

Officers arrived at the scene, on Goncourt Avenue near Châteauneuf Boulevard, and found a vehicle with at least one projectile mark on it.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were inside the car but were not injured.

"So far, we're still investigating that case," Brabant noted.

No arrests have been made in either incident.