No known victims, no arrests after shooting in Montreal North

Montreal police is investigating a shooting Sunday night in a park northeast of the island that apparently resulted in neither victims, nor suspects.

Officers said they received a call at 10:30 p.m. about gunshots heard in Carignan Park on P.-M.-Favier Avenue in Montreal North.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a bullet casing on a basketball court and traces of blood on another.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the scene.

Montreal police could not say whether its officers had found any witnesses to speak to.

No arrests have been made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.