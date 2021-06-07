iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

No known victims, no arrests after shooting in Montreal North

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal police is investigating a shooting Sunday night in a park northeast of the island that apparently resulted in neither victims, nor suspects.

Officers said they received a call at 10:30 p.m. about gunshots heard in Carignan Park on P.-M.-Favier Avenue in Montreal North.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a bullet casing on a basketball court and traces of blood on another.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the scene.

Montreal police could not say whether its officers had found any witnesses to speak to.

No arrests have been made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.

Newsletters

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error