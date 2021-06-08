No known victims, no arrests after shooting in Villeray

For the second time in two days, a shooting in Montreal left no victims and led to no arrests.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Monday for at least one gunshot that was heard on Everett Street, near Papineau Avenue in the Villeray neighbourhood.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a shell casing on the ground.

According to the officers, a suspect in a car travelling west on Everett Street opened fire at a person walking on the sidewalk, before accelerating and leaving the scene.

The injured person reportedly fled through an alleyway to an unknown destination.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine squad are onsite to examine the crime scene and speak to potential witnesses.

The night prior, a shooting took place in Carignan Park on P.-M.-Favier Avenue in Montreal North.

Investigators found a shell casing and traces of blood, but no victim and no suspect.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2021.