No 'massive' transfer from hospitals to CHSLDs at the beginning of COVID-19 crisis, testifies McCann

There was no "massive" transfer of hospitalized seniors to long-term care facilities at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, according to former Quebec health minister Danielle McCann.

She appeared Thursday at the coroner's inquest into the mass deaths of seniors in long-term care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic, saying she wanted to get to the bottom of this issue.

Coroner Gehane Kamel acknowledges it is rare to have a minister testify and has promised to respect McCann's parliamentary privilege.

That means she will not be questioned about discussions held in Cabinet.

McCann says that in March 2020, only 20 per cent more transfers were made compared to February, she said.

"Below 1,000" people were transferred in March, she said.

Dr. Jacques Ramsay, who is assisting the coroner in her work, interrupted to point out that the number may seem "small" but it was still "significant."

He notes that the overcrowded long-term care facilities subsequently experienced great difficulty in isolating infected patients.

McCann testified that the transfers were deemed necessary at the time because of concerns that seniors might contract COVID-19 in hospital.

Wednesday, Kamel heard testimony from then-deputy health minister, Yvan Gendron, who indicated that institutions were already asked to prepare for COVID-19 in January 2020.

Both Gendron and McCann were removed from their positions in June 2020 during a reorganization by Quebec Premier François Legault that was intended to give the Ministry of Health a "second wind."

McCann is now the Minister of Higher Education.

Her testimony continues Thursday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2021.