No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault

After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier François Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader made the announcement on his Twitter Wednesday, noting that he discussed the subject with Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault as well as Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"We will spare no means to restore order and protect citizens. We will support our police forces to put an end to this violence," he wrote.

In another tweet posted shortly afterwards, Legault said he would not allow Montreal to become a "shooting range for gangs."

On Tuesday afternoon, two men, aged 44 and 50, were shot in separate incidents within the same hour. Both men succumbed to their injuries later that same day.

Tuesday's events also reached the desk of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called them "unacceptable" on Twitter.

"The shootings that took place in Montreal yesterday are unacceptable, and I spoke with Mayor Valerie Plante today about the steps we’re taking to combat gun violence," he wrote.

VIOLENCE IS INCREASING, BUT IT'S NOT ALWAYS GUNS

Other than "supporting police forces," Legault did not specify how he plans to address violence in the city -- an issue that has grown increasingly prevalent in recent years.

Police (SPVM) data from 2021 shows that violence increased significantly since 2016, with homicides up by 39.5 per cent.

Attempted murders were up 27.1 per cent since 2016, assaults were up 22.6 per cent, and sexual assaults were by 32.2 per cent.

But this violence does not always involve guns.

In fact, rates of firearm offences are actually down when compared to pre-pandemic years.

Total firearms offences went from 251 in 2020 to 376 in 2021, but the four years prior were as follows: 344 in 2019, 436 in 2018, 501 in 2017, and 513 in 2016, according to police data.

So far in 2022, Montreal gun violence rates are on pace to match those in 2021.

PLANTE OUTLINES PLAN

Valerie Plante held a press conference Wednesday to address concerns about public safety. She confirmed she had been in contact with both Legault and Trudeau since Tuesday's killings.

"I reminded everyone of the importance of contributing to the success of our urban safety plan. And the governments confirm that they will support the metropolis and the SPVM," the mayor tweeted shortly after the conference ended.

Plante reiterated the city's goal to: