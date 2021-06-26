iHeartRadio
No more COVID-19 numbers from Quebec on the weekends

A man wears a face mask as he is reflected in a pool of water in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The government of Quebec will no longer release daily COVID-19 numbers on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) said Friday that COVID-19 daily data will now be released Monday to Friday for the remainder of the summer. 

The data will not be updated on the province's web sites.

On Friday, the province reported 88 new cases, and no new deaths. Hospitalizations were at 135 with 40 of those people in intensive care wards.

