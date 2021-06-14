No more red or orange COVID-19 zones left in Quebec

Quebec no longer has any red or orange zones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with big cities like Montreal and Quebec City moving to yellow as of Monday.

A large majority of the province changed to yellow to start the week, while numerous other regions, such as Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the Nord-du-Québec, became green.

Under the new coding, indoor gatherings are now permitted between residents of two homes.

People are also allowed to gather outside in backyards or balconies, with a limit of eight people from different homes or all occupants of two homes.

Bars can also reopen with restrictions, including a 50 per cent maximum capacity, taking down contact information for patrons and closing at midnight.

Customers must stay seated, so no dancing is permitted, and only two households can sit together.

Sport activities and leagues are now allowed up to a maximum of 25 players, but without spectators in the stands.

Quebec public health officials are reminding people to continue keeping each other safe by keeping a safe distance, wearing a mask and washing hands.