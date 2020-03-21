No need for Cote-St-Luc quarantine despite two new COVID-19 diagnoses: Legault

The mayor of Cote-St-Luc is calling on the province to consider quarantining his city following the confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19.

After Friday’s announcement of four cases in the city, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said a person attending the congregation Beth Zion on Hudson Ave. and one at the congregation Kollel Avrechim tested positive for the virus.

Beth Zion's Rabbi Yamin Bennaroch said his synagogue has been closed for a week when the cases were discovered. He added that while someone who had previously attended his synagogue has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials found they were not infected at the synagogue.

Despite Brownstein's request, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on Saturday a quarantine is not yet necessary.

"Of course we have a few people that are infected, a few are scared but there's no reason to force anybody in Cote-St-Luc to be at home," he said.

Brownstein said one risk factor in his city is that many religious Jews have weddings during this time of year.

"We just want to highlight the fact that we have a bad cocktail in Cote-St-Luc that is going to be explosive," he said. "It started already and because of the fact that so many gatherings have taken place over the last few weeks, we know it's going to not be great."

On Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, all 17 of Montreal's synagogues were closed, including Cote saint-Luc's Beth Chabad, where three members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases came in addition to a person from Le King David assisted-living building on Trent Ave. testing positive and being transported to the Jewish General Hospital.

Anyone who has been to Cote-St-Luc synagogues since Shabbat on Mar. 14 have been asked to quarantine themselves.