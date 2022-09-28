iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

No new cases of potentially deadly fungus detected in Montreal-area hospital


image.jpg

An outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus appears to be under control at Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, Que.

Concerns were raised earlier this month after two patients tested positive for the Candida auris fungus. Neither of the patients developed an infection; one died of a cause unrelated to the fungus.

The regional health authority (CISSS de la Montérégie-Est) confirmed to The Canadian Press that, following numerous screening tests of other patients, no new positive results have been reported.

CISSS spokesperson Caroline Doucet said one patient carrying the pathogen remains in isolation.

Screening tests been conducted on patients hospitalized in the unit where the outbreak occurred, those transferred to the unit, as well as those who were hospitalized in another unit where the carrier patient stayed.

To ensure the outbreak is contained, "infection prevention and control measures [...] are still being applied," it was specified.

These measures will remain in effect until October 13, the date identified as the outbreak's end, as long as no new cases are detected.

In addition, a public health epidemiological investigation is still underway to identify the source of the Candida auris transmission.

Candida auris is a yeast known to be resistant to antifungal treatments. An infected carrier can suffer severe and potentially deadly health problems.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 28, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*