No new COVID-19 deaths in Quebec; officials unable to provide hospitalization numbers

Quebec reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, as officials note they cannot provide hospitalization data due to a "change in methodology."

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 15,567 Quebecers have died due to the virus.

On June 25, a total of 7,240 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 695 new PCR cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,085,756.

A total of 229,005 rapid tests have been declared on the online portal, with 188,889 positive cases.

In the last 24 hours, 457 were reported, with 412 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are currently 5,081 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

Officials note due to technical issues, some data is not available Monday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of June 26, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 55 per cent have received three.

An additional 15 per cent have received four.