No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec; 718 new cases

Quebec is reporting 718 more people have caught COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Public health is monitoring 5,897 active cases and 523 active outbreaks within the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Quebec, 436,084 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those, 418,639 have recovered, and 11,548 have died.

Overall hospitalizations decreased by five, for a total of 195. Of that total, 47 are in the ICU, the same total as the day before.

Wednesday's update is based on 25,339 analyzed tests. The positivity rate is now 2.2 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 8,413 vaccine doses since Tuesday's update.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 91 per cent of Quebecers have gotten at least one dose, and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A majority of Wednesday's cases were among unvaccinated people, or those who had only gotten their first dose less than two weeks prior.

That group accounted for 431 of the 718 newly-reported infections, and nine of the 15 new hospitalizations.

Public health data suggests unvaccinated people are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19.