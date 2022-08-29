iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec, hospitalizations drop

image.jpg

Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday and the Health Ministry reported a drop in hospitalizations and health-care worker absentees due to the disease.

The number of those receiving COVID-19 care in Quebec dropped by 38 and there are now 1,880 patients in hospital throughout the province.

Of those, 49 people are in intensive care units, an increase of eight.

There are 3,403 health-care workers absent from work due to the disease, which is 498 fewer than on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 16,334 people have died due to the disease.

NEW CASES, VACCINATION NUMBERS

With an additional 6,109 doses of vaccine administered by Quebec health-care professionals, 20,700,390 doses have now been received by Quebecers.

A total of 1,664,507 of those doses (20 per cent of the eligible population) were fourth doses.

Out of 1,497 PCR tests analyzed, 473 came back positive for a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent.

In total, 1,176,083 positive PCR tests have been recorded in the province, and 236,271 positive self-declared rapid tests, 126 more than on Friday.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 403 active outbreaks, 16 more than before the weekend. 

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*