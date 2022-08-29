No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Quebec, hospitalizations drop

Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday and the Health Ministry reported a drop in hospitalizations and health-care worker absentees due to the disease.

The number of those receiving COVID-19 care in Quebec dropped by 38 and there are now 1,880 patients in hospital throughout the province.

Of those, 49 people are in intensive care units, an increase of eight.

There are 3,403 health-care workers absent from work due to the disease, which is 498 fewer than on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 16,334 people have died due to the disease.

NEW CASES, VACCINATION NUMBERS

With an additional 6,109 doses of vaccine administered by Quebec health-care professionals, 20,700,390 doses have now been received by Quebecers.

A total of 1,664,507 of those doses (20 per cent of the eligible population) were fourth doses.

Out of 1,497 PCR tests analyzed, 473 came back positive for a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent.

In total, 1,176,083 positive PCR tests have been recorded in the province, and 236,271 positive self-declared rapid tests, 126 more than on Friday.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 403 active outbreaks, 16 more than before the weekend.