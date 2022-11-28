No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday, case data not available

Quebec said on Monday that data on new COVID-19-positive PCR tests would not be available in the daily update today.

However, the update read that there were 89 new positive self-declared rapid tests, bringing that total to 262,635.

The province also said that there were no new deaths due to the novel coronavirus reported, meaning the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 17,325.

The Ministry of Health also said that a change in methodology means that new hospitalization and intensive care unit numbers are no longer available on Mondays.

The ministry did say that 2,816 health-care workers remain absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, a huge drop of 933 from the 3,749 workers who were reported absent in Friday's update.

On Nov. 26, 8,488 samples were analyzed.

The province's health-care professionals administered 8,008 new doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 22,320,190.