No new deaths from COVID-19 in Quebec, 628 new cases reported


A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported by Quebec on Monday, resulting in 17,099 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are not compiled on weekends but will be updated tomorrow.

Quebec is reporting that 3,292 health-care workers are absent for COVID-related reasons.

NEW CASES

Quebec public health recorded 181 new self-declared rapid tests results for Sunday, of which 163 were positive.

When other samples were factored, in the number of new cases comes to 628, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 1,223,573.

The province reported Sunday it is monitoring 376 outbreaks.

VACCINATION

An additional 7,898 doses of vaccine were administered to Quebecers.

As of Sunday, 62 per cent of the population is considered to have completed a basic vaccine series.

#COVID19 - En date du 6 novembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/ETCCPGEy9d

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) November 7, 2022
