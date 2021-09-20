iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'No one is accountable': Coroner indignant that no one counted deaths at Herron care home

image.jpg

Quebec Coroner Gehane Kamel, who is investigating the deaths at the Herron long-term care home (CHSLD) in Dorval during the first wave of COVID-19, was indignant Monday that no one thought to count the deaths at the time, as if "no one is accountable."

A form called SP-3 had to be filled out when a death occurred, and the death certificates were done remotely by the doctors, since they were no longer on site in Herron at the height of the crisis.

They made the report based on information given by the nurses who were on site.

These PS-3 forms were then either put in a binder, sent by e-mail or put in a pigeonhole.

The method varied, according to the testimony heard to date at the coroner's inquest. Hence the confusion about the number of deaths.

"It's as if SP-3 is nobody's business," the coroner said Monday. "No one's compiling it. It's just people dying."

Finally, on April 10, 2020, the number suddenly jumped from 13 to 31 deaths, after a survey was requested.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2021. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error