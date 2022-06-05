iHeartRadio
No serious injuries after Montreal police car collides with civilian vehicle

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

A Montreal police (SPVM) car collided with a civilian vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

One man, one woman and two officers were brought to hospital as a preventative measure, according to the SPVM, but no one was seriously injured.

The police vehicle was responding to an emergency call, heading northward on Pie-XI Blvd. It ran a red light and collided with another car heading west on Hochelaga St.

Collision investigators were at the scene of the event to better determine the cause of the incident.

