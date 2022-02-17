No victims, suspects as Montreal police investigates shooting in Rosemont

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Officers were called to a residential area at the intersection of St. Zotique Street East and 20th Avenue after gunshots were heard at 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found bullet casings on the ground.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

"At this moment, we don't know if a person was targetted because when police attended the scene, no victims were on the scene," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. "We're going to see if the gunshots were targetting someone or a vehicle or if the gunshots were shot in the air."

A security perimeter has been set up in the area and the canine unit has been called in to canvass the scene.

Investigators are also checking video surveillance footage to see if they can identify any suspects.