No weather relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected

While many municipalities are dealing with the dramatic consequences of flooding, more rain is expected in several regions of Quebec between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The municipality of Saint-Côme has chosen not to grant interviews for an indefinite period of time, preferring to focus on providing emergency assistance to citizens as emergency measures were put in place late Monday. Information and updates on the situation will be posted on the municipality's Facebook page.

An evacuation notice has been issued by the municipality to the residents of Domaine Beaudry and a section of Rang 7 since travel is no longer possible there by car. Evacuees can take refuge at the Marcel Thériault Recreation Centre.

"Yesterday [Monday], it was impressive. The water level rose so fast!" Mariève Paradis, a recent graduate and co-owner boutique Ascension Sport, said in a telephone interview.

She said that only a week ago, "there was about a foot and a half of snow in the yard, and now, nothing."

"It's really the hot weather over the last few weeks and the rain that has caused the water level to rise quickly," she added.. It's unheard of, even the mayor said he'd never seen this, that people have lived in that area for over 50 years and it's never happened!"

"I am ten minutes maximum from the village," said Chantal Arseneault, another resident. I can't go to the grocery store or do any other errands unless I make a big detour, the streets are really... There are places that are split in two."

SEE THE MAP: Flooding in Quebec as some regions under watch

SHOW OF SOLIDARITY

While Paradis is not a disaster victim, she did spend Monday afternoon filling sandbags to help people who are at risk of being flooded by the high water.

"Afterwards, we went around the village to see if people needed help," said Paradis. "There was a real show of solidarity. Many people offered their help or even their cottage free of charge for disaster victims. It's beautiful to see."

Arseneault even published an ad offering her rental home to disaster victims, but no one has raised their hand.

MORE RAIN EXPECTED

Major flooding was still being reported around the Ottawa River at Quesnel Bay and the Rivière du Nord, a little less than 5 kilometres upstream from the Canadian National Bridge in the Saint-Jérôme area.

About ten other rivers were still considered to be at moderate risk of flooding and about 20 others at minor risk. However, public safety is monitoring the situation.

Environment Canada said some regions are still under a rainfall warning.

In the Baie-St-Paul area, which has already been hit by powerful floods, 10 to 20 millimetres of rain are expected by Wednesday evening.

In the Lachute and Saint-Jérôme area, 15 to 30 millimetres of rain are expected by Wednesday evening, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Tuesday.

A total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is also expected to fall in Forillon Park and the Gaspé area, according to Environment Canada, which is also forecasting 20 to 30 millimetres of rain in the Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier areas.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 2, 2023, and was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.