No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 14 will grow to approximately $40 million.

