No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, there were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and both were won by a total of three ticket holders -- two from Ontario and one from the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will grow to approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.
