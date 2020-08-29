No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
Two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also up for grabs, and one was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 1 will grow to approximately $55 million.
The draw will also offer four Maxmillions.
