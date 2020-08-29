iHeartRadio
No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

Two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also up for grabs, and one was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 1 will grow to approximately $55 million.

The draw will also offer four Maxmillions.

 

 

