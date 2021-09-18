iHeartRadio
No winning ticket for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 21 will grow to an estimated $60 million, and there will also be six Maxmillion prizes to play for.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 18, 2021.

