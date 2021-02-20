iHeartRadio
No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, one of the six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.

A lottery player from Quebec also won the draw's runner up prize of nearly $474,000.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 23 will be approximately $65 million, and there will be 10 Maxmillion prizes to play for.

-- this report from The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.

