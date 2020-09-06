iHeartRadio
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11-million Lotto 649 jackpot

Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File

No winning ticket was sold for the $11-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 9 will be approximately $14 million.

