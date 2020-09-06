No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11-million Lotto 649 jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $11-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 9 will be approximately $14 million.
