No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 10 will be approximately $6 million.
