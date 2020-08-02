No winning ticket sold for Saturday night's $6-million Lotto 649 jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $6-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 5 will be approximately $8 million.
Latest Audio
-
Toonie Tuesday: Does the pandemic mean you’re likely to get a raise or a pay cut this year?Bruce Sellery is a personal finance expert, columnist and author of the Globe & Mail bestselling series Moolala
-
Dr Mitch: Are there better tests out there for detecting the virus?Two-Minute Checkup with Dr. Mitch Shulman
-
David Heurtel: Newfoundland has a new premierPolitical insider David Heurtel, former Liberal cabinet minister and counsel at Fasken