No year-end exams at EMSB; students to attend class until June 23

A Hamilton, Ont., school is cancelling exams for secondary students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pexels)

Students in the English Montreal School Board won't have to take and year-end exams, provincial or otherwise.

Westmount High School sent a notice to parents Friday informing them that in addition to the cancellation of Quebec provincial exams, the EMSB has decided to cancel all of its year-end school board exams, too.

Students are expected to attend classes until June 23, 2021.

The school also took the opportunity to remind families to remain vigilant during March break and follow COVID-19 health guidelines. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not return to school on March 8, when classes resume.

Elementary-school students in all schools across the greater Montreal area will have to wear a medical mask in class after spring break.

