Noel Alexander, longtime leader of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, has died

Noel Alexander, the long-time president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, has died.

Known for his activism against police brutality and advocacy for the fair treatment of Black community members, Alexander will be remembered as a beloved and tireless leader.

Alexander, or "Prezy," as he was affectionately known, sat at the association’s helm for 34 years over his two terms.

"He was an inspiration to many of us," read an open letter posted online by current president Mark Henry.

"“[He was] a great source of knowledge and direction."

Henry credited today’s Jamaica Association of Montreal to Alexander’s legacy.

"He established bonds between the Montreal police force and the Black community, specifically the Caribbean community, which also exists today," wrote Henry.

First becoming leader in 1980, Henry says Alexander was "instrumental in establishing the organization to what it is."

He remained at the post until 1987 before resuming the leadership role two years later.

He then stayed on as president for more than two decades before finally stepping down in 2016.

A CELEBRATED LEADER

In 2015, Alexander was honoured with a medal of the National Assembly for his advocacy work in Montreal’s Black community.

At the time, he told CTV News that when he arrived in Montreal in 1974, he was shocked by the thinly-veiled racism present in everyday life.

"I remember picking up a newspaper and it said 'Room for rent. No blacks, no dogs, no Irish, no kids,'" he said.

"When I came to Montreal, they won’t tell you you can’t rent a room. They’ll tell you it was gone and still advertise it."

He is survived by his wife Molly Young, his children and other family members.