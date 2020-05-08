Norman Parisien, longtime promoter of public transit, dies at 61

Norman Parisien, known for promoting public transit in Quebec for many years, has died. He was 61.

The news was announced on Friday in a press release sent by the Société de transport de Laval (STL), and later confirmed by Trajectoire Québec, the organization Parisien managed for 25 years back when it was known as Transport 2000.

A graduate in administration and economics, Parisien worked as the general manager of Transport 2000 from 1990 to 2015. He was also a consultant for transport economics.

François Pepin, the Trajectoire Québec board’s chairman, said Parisien worked tirelessly to promote public transportation and defend the rights of its users throughout his career.

STL director general Guy Picard said that improving public transit service for Montrealers and raising awareness of mobility issues are part of the legacy Parisien leaves behind.

Parisien’s cause of death has not been made public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.