iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Norman Parisien, longtime promoter of public transit, dies at 61

Normand Parisien is the Liberal candidate in Marie-Victorin

Norman Parisien, known for promoting public transit in Quebec for many years, has died. He was 61.

The news was announced on Friday in a press release sent by the Société de transport de Laval (STL), and later confirmed by Trajectoire Québec, the organization Parisien managed for 25 years back when it was known as Transport 2000.

A graduate in administration and economics, Parisien worked as the general manager of Transport 2000 from 1990 to 2015. He was also a consultant for transport economics.

François Pepin, the Trajectoire Québec board’s chairman, said Parisien worked tirelessly to promote public transportation and defend the rights of its users throughout his career.

STL director general Guy Picard said that improving public transit service for Montrealers and raising awareness of mobility issues are part of the legacy Parisien leaves behind. 

Parisien’s cause of death has not been made public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020. 

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error