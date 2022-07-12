iHeartRadio
Not enough pharmacists in Quebec to address shortage of staff

Caroline Lamontagne, pharmacist and owner of the Jean Coutu in Roberval, says the lack of pharmacists is particularly problematic in a context where their clinical tasks are constantly increasing. Trium Media

Quebec has more pharmacists than ever before, but their professional order says there still aren't enough of them to meet the needs of the public, especially in the regions.

As of March 31, there are 10,019 pharmacists in Quebec, 67 per cent of whom are women -- 1.6 per cent more than in 2020-2021, which is an increase similar to previous years.

The Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec (OPQ) reports that the demand for pharmacists remains high, mainly because of the aging population, which could see another 200 pharmacists placed in seniors' homes and CHSLDs.

There are currently 5,158 pharmacists in community settings, 2,008 pharmacy owners, 1,853 pharmacists in health care facilities and 973 pharmacists in non-traditional practice.

Nevertheless, five regions of Quebec have lost pharmacists compared to the previous year: Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Estrie and Lanaudière.

The OPQ proposes expanding the reach of Quebec's pharmaceutical programs and increasing the number of admissions to the pharmaceutical qualification program, which is intended for foreign graduates who wish to practice in Quebec.

The order also suggests increasing the number of pharmacy internships.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2022. 

