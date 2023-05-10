iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Notre-Dame-des Neiges Cemetery is reopening for Mother's Day


image.jpg

Despite a continuing labour dispute, Montreal’s Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is reopening its gates for families on Mother's Day.

That means everything to one father who talked to CTV, but was too emotional to speak on the record. He said all he wants is to be able to visit his son's grave.

"They can come and think about the one that they loved. That's for me a win for the family because the cemetery should never be closed," said Eric Dufault, president of the union representing the cemetary's office workers. 

Before people can visit, however, the cemetery needs to be cleared of branches that are still strewn about more than a month after the ice storm.

Although management proposed a truce in the days following the storm so that workers could return to the site to address the damage, the idea was rejected by the union.

"We're without a contract for almost five years now," said a second union president, Patrick Chartrand, who represents the outdoor workers. "When we get the new contract, we'll go back in and do everything that needs to be done." 

Chartrand told CTV he has concerns about the public entering the grounds because of a lack of regular maintenance during the strike. 

"There's many areas of the cemetery that are not accessible and dangerous. Hopefully, they'll warn people that the place is not really secured," Chartrand said.

No one in cemetery management responded to CTV's questions Wednesday. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*