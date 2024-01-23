'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut

Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

On Sunday, it took four hours and the help of two other men to reel in the large fish, which will help in scientific research about the species' presence in the Saguenay Fjord, Noovo Info reported.

The fishermen tire the fish for an extended period before reeling it in.

"I feel like I've been in a wrestling match. This morning, my arm and legs hurt," said Aubin. "It was a really tough fight, because it's a very strong fish … It takes a while to wear him down."

The impressive catch has also created a buzz in the region.

"It's a big fish. Obviously, people want to catch the record. It seems to be a special and unique fishery," said Myriam Coulombe, biologist at the Musée du Fjord.

"We had a hard time parking because it was so crowded at the Musée du Fjord," added Aubin.

Chicoutimi—Le Fjord MP Richard Martel congratulated the two men on Facebook on Monday, writing in a post: "Now that's fish!!! Bravo Rémi and Mathieu!"

- With files from Noovo Info