Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study

Christl Dabu

CTVNews.ca National Affairs Writer

A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.

With a growing senior population in Canada, the study projects that in 26 years, more than 1.7 million people in the country will likely have the brain disorder, up dramatically from more than 909,000 people in 2020.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada, a national charity for people living with dementias such as Alzheimer's disease, released the report on Monday. The organization said it's one of the first studies focused on gaining better understanding of the many faces of dementia, which is considered a major public health problem in Canada and around the world.

"Understanding the unique needs and experiences of diverse communities is a key step in improving the quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers," reads the study, which is the second of three volumes exploring the demographic, social and economic impacts of dementia in Canada.

"Structural barriers and social determinants of health have had an impact on the brain health of a large segment of the population," said Dr. Joshua Armstrong, Alzheimer Society of Canada research scientist and lead author of the study, in a press release. "Our findings highlight that we need to adapt how we help everyone – including Indigenous, racialized and younger adults – live with dementia, while supporting access to care, diagnosis and prevention tools for all."

Stigma, discrimination seen as barriers

The Alzheimer Society of Canada said the impact of dementia "will be felt across borders, sectors and cultures." It called for more work to fight stigma, discrimination and stereotypes.

"We have to work together to make diversity and inclusion part of a more holistic approach to dementia prevention and management," said Natasha Jacobs, advisory group lead for Alzheimer Society of Canada who helped take care of her grandfather, originally from Guyana, after he developed young onset dementia. "We have often isolated racialized families, or those who have immigrated here. Fear plays a large role in why folks do not reach out for assistance in a timely manner. Support that recognized my family's needs would have made all the difference for us."

The report highlighted that young onset dementia, which affects people under age 65, also poses challenges. Consequently, diagnoses are often delayed and it's tough to get workplace accommodations.

The number of people under the age of 65 with dementia in Canada could rise to more than 40,000 people by 2050 from an estimated 28,000 in 2020.