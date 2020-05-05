Number of COVID-19 cases in Montreal approaches 17,000 as deaths climb to 1,488

Montreal has reached 16,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,488 deaths, an increase of 385 cases and 78 deaths in 24 hours.

The city’s public health officials released the new data on Tuesday afternoon, showing no signs of a flattening curve. One day prior, the city had reported an increase of 355 cases and 45 deaths.

The hardest-hit borough, in terms of cases per resident, continues to be Montreal North, where there are 1,781.9 cases per 100,000, followed by the city of Cote-Saint-Luc at 1189.6 per 100,000 and the borough of Rivieres-des-Prairies at 1125.1 cases per 100,000.

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and director of Montreal public health Mylene Drouin announced that the city would be using city buses as mobile testing units in addition to the testing sites already established in the city. Those mobile units will be directed to areas with the most cases in order to test symptomatic residents and help slow the spread in communities where the virus is taking hold.

Masks will also be distributed with the help of community groups in those boroughs.

The highest death rate per capita on the island is in the Town of Mount Royal (231.8 per 100,000) and Dorval (137 per 100,000). The death rate in both neighbourhoods can be attributed to deaths in long-term care facilities, notably Vigi Home and Herron Residence.

See more details in the interactive charts below.

