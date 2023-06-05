iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control


image.jpg

The Quebec government says there are 164 wildfires burning across the province, including at least 114 that are out of control.

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the minister responsible for the Cote-Nord region, told reporters in Sept-Iles, Que., that the fires in her region northeast of Quebec City are unprecedented.

One of the two fires threatening Sept-Iles is just six or seven kilometres from the city.

Champagne Jourdain says 138 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers arrived in the area Sunday, with another 100 expected today, adding that the troops have received training so that they can support the province's wilderness firefighters.

Sept-Iles Mayor Steeve Beaupre says he's hopeful the fire nearest to the city will be brought under control within the next few days, while the other is moving away from town -- though he warns the situation could change rapidly.

He says evacuation orders in parts of the city, where 4,500 people have been forced from their homes, remain in place and that people are encouraged to avoid going outside due to the heavy smoke.

A smog warning is in effect over large swaths of Quebec, including in Montreal, due to smoke from the forest fires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 5, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*