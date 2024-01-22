Nun found dead on an outdoor balcony in Quebec City

A nun who is a member of the Sisters of Charity of Quebec was found dead on an outside balcony of the congregation's general residence, located on Guillaume-Le Pelletier Street in the Beauport borough of Quebec City.

Police received the call at around 9 a.m.

Her sisters, noticing her unusual absence from morning mass, discovered her on one of the balconies of the residence, where she liked to get some fresh air.

According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), the woman in her 70s died after feeling unwell. No investigation has been launched, as there is no indication of foul play.

The case has been handed over to the coroner, who will carry out an autopsy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 22, 2024.