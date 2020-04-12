iHeartRadio
Nunavik's total of COVID-19 cases rises to 10

COVID-19 (CTV News)

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nunavik, bringing the total number in the remate Quebec region to 10.

On Sunday, the region's health board said the three people who tested positive are in isolation at home and are doing well.

The board reminded residents to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, to remain home whenever possible, maintain a distance of at least two metres between individuals whenever out of the home and to avoid visiting friends and relatives.

Nunavik, which a population of under 13,000, comprises the northernmost portion of the province.  

