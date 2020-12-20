Nuns residence in Montreal dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak

A nuns residence in Westmount, a city on the Island of Montreal, is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak where 59 residents have tested positive for the virus as well as 32 staff members.

The Residence Bonsecours is a long-term care home for nuns behind Villa Maria High School.

Nearly half have contracted the novel coronavirus and five have died due to the disease.

Director general Yves Bergeron said they desperately need help.

"They're trying their best every day, but it's inevitable they will become burnt out," he said.

Starting Tuesday, the Red Cross will pitch in to help care for residents, but Bergeron said they will still need orderlies and auxiliary nurses.

The residence was not affected in the first wave, but nuns are used to communal living, so despite safety measures, the virus has spread in the residence.

"They've always lived in a community," he said. "This is what they're used to. It's a normal reflex."

It is estimated that there are around 6,000 nuns in Quebec from various orders and there are a number of monasteries like the one in St-Jean-de-Matha.

Many of the devout live, worship and work together, and many are elderly putting them more at risk of having complications related to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec public health authorities report that those over 80 years old represent nearly 73 per cent of the deaths due to the disease.

In November, the Soeurs de la Charite nuns residence in Quebec City reported an outbreak where over 100 nuns and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials don't know where the outbreak at Residence Bonsecours came from and there has been collaboration with the Centre West health authority although the home is independent of that board.

"Technically they are separate because of different historical, legislative and political reasons but sure they work with the CIUSSS," said patients rights advocate Paul Brunet.

Many of the nuns haven't been able to leave their rooms for weeks.

"Imagine, since December 6, you're alone in your room," said Bergeron. "It's difficult on the morale."