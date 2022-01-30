iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nurse unionist Shirley Dorismond becomes CAQ candidate for Marie-Victorin

image.jpg

Shirley Dorismond, a nurse by profession and former vice-president of the union Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, will be the candidate for Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) in the Marie-Victorin by-election.

“I am a girl of the place, I grew up in Marie-Victorin,” she said Sunday at a press conference, recalling that she also contributes to the vaccination campaign in this region.

By entering provincial politics, she hopes to do her part in improving the health care system.

“I have lived and seen the good side, I have met really fantastic people […] but I have also seen the flaws in the system, on the ground.”

When asked about when she accused Premier François Legault of being “an accomplice to organizational violence” suffered by nurses and denounced “systemic racism” in open letters, she replied that the important thing is for the CAQ to take concrete action to reform the health care system and fight racism.

Marie Victorin’s riding was left vacant after the 2021 municipal elections, when Catherine Fournier left to become mayor of Longueuil.

The other candidates already announced are Émilie Nollet for the Liberal Party, Shophika Vaithyanathasarm for Québec Solidaire (QS), Pierre Nantel for the Parti Québécois (PQ) and Anne Casabonne for the Conservative Party.

—This article was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 30, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error