Nurses invited to report dangerous or unacceptable situations during COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec nurses and other health professionals are invited to report dangerous or unacceptable situations during the COVID-19 pandemic on a website, announced the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ).

The union invites its 76,000 members to testify on the new platform entitled ‘Je dénonce!' about any issues relating to health and safety at work, the management of protective equipment and the management of human resources.

In a news release published Monday evening, the FIQ said that it wanted to “highlight the daily reality” of its members. It also hopes that this whistleblowing platform will serve to provide journalists with a “fair picture of the situation.”

The testimonies are gathered by administrative region. The tool will also identify for each establishment the number of its members who have contracted COVID-19 and who are in isolation.

The public can also send testimonials of support on the website.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 30, 2020