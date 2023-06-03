Nursing grads reunite, reflect on changes to Quebec healthcare 50 years after school closure

About 200 graduates of St. Mary’s School of Nursing gathered at their old stomping grounds this week to look back for a final time at their beginnings in healthcare.

The school, once part of St. Mary’s Hospital, closed in 1972 following the advent of the CEGEP system.

Before college programs trained nurses, hospitals would house and educate future workers from age 19 to 21.

St. Mary’s alumnae held a special reunion to commemorate 50 years since the schools closure with a visit to what remains of their old residence.

To listen to their stories and hopes for the future of Quebec healthcare, watch the video report above by CTV’s Luca Caruso-Moro.