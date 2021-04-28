iHeartRadio
NWHL postpones arrival of Montreal expansion club to 2022-23

Boston Pride forward Meghara McManus (42) hoists the Isobel Cup after the Pride defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps in the NWHL championship hockey game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) announced Wednesday that it has pushed back the arrival of the expansion club in Montreal to 2022-23, due to the continued uncertainty in Canada because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Pride president Miles Arnone confirmed the news and is part of the BTM Group, which is behind the plan to establish an expansion club in Montreal and owns the Toronto Six, which just completed its first season.

In addition, the NWHL has indicated that it will double its payroll for each of its six teams, which means that it will reach $300,000 starting next season. This decision was made because of the financial health of the league, which is entering its seventh year of existence.

The National Women’s Hockey League today announced a substantial salary cap increase for its seventh season in 2021-22, doubling it from $150,000 to $300,000 per team.

Details ��: https://t.co/jd5qMiFuGb pic.twitter.com/IN7UqNHSXc

— NWHL (@NWHL) April 28, 2021

"We want to send a strong signal that we're serious about investing in these players in a way that doubles the (teams') payroll," Arnone told the Associated Press. "We can afford it. It's a substantial increase, but it won't be the last. It's the beginning of a process that will hopefully continue for several more years."

-- this report by The Associated Press was first published April 28, 2021.

